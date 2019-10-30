|
|
NEWNAN, GA.- Charles D. Bassett, Jr., entered into rest Oct. 23, 2019, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.Chuck (Butch) was born in Kingston, N.Y, to the late Charles Bassett, Sr., and Beatrice (Enty) Bassett.Chuck is survived by his wife, Doreen (Curtis) Bassett; son, Drew Bassett (Nicole Lewis); sisters, Elmira (Betty) Kithcart, Renee Muhammad; brother, Raymond Evans; grandchildren, Troy Bassett (Tia Hall), Tyler Bassett; and Godchildren, Kimm Curry, Melissa Knight, T'Asia, and Tr'amayne Holmes.In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by George (Chucky), Gail, Linda, Toni, Michael, Wilfred (Billy) Bassett, Marsha Curtis, and Bruce Evans.Charles (Chuck) Basset, Jr., graduated from Kingston High School class of 1960. Chuck was married to the love of his life, Doreen (Curtis) Bassett for 45 years. Chuck and Doreen shared a son together, Drew Bassett. Chuck went on to work for IBM where he later retired in 1999. Chuck was a member of The , and a heart transplant recipient of 28 years. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, blackjack, and was quite the coin collector. He loved listening to smooth jazz, all the oldies but goodies. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He will have a special place in the hearts of many.This is not goodbye; This is so long.A private memorial service will be held for family.Please direct all memorials to The .http://www2.heart.org/goto/CharlesBassett77?fbclid=IwAR1ZBYsolpRBukGeGYVYSOdT-2V_fep3uhUKfAlOUxA7zoq8_b_vTZH6KJU http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-d-bassett-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 31, 2019