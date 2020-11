ULSTER PARK- Charles E. Mishkin passed on Nov. 17, 2020. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren. He is best remembered for his unending love, sense of humor, and kind heart. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Janie. He is survived by his daughter, Jessie; his son, Jordan; his grandson, Jason; his granddaughter, Beatrice; his son-in-law, Scott; daughter-in-law, Meghan; and partner, Debbie Britton. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-e-mishkin