ELKTON, FLA.- Charles E. Parkes, Sr., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., died at The Bailey Family Center for Caring on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Born in Kingston Oct. 16, 1935; he is a son of the late Frank and Hazel Parkes. A graduate of Kingston High School class of 1953 and served in the U.S. Army. He was the President and owner of Rondout Glass and Mirror from 1976 until his retirement. He was a founding and lifetime member of the Morgan Hill Game Association. A former member of The Hidden Harbor Yacht Club serving as commodore. His many interests included woodworking, golfing, playing cards, bowling, gardening, and travel. Surviving are his spouse, Racquel Parkes; son, Charles E. Parkes, Jr., (Debbie); daughter, Suzanne Large; stepchildren, Tracy Valadez (Arturo), Michelle Loughlin (Billy), Kenneth Navara (Tara), Daniel Navara (Christy); brother, Gerald Parkes; and grandchildren, Dylan, Trevor, Killian, Sophie, Kai, Zachary, and Chelsea. Charlie was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and James Parkes, and his previous wives Ann and Karen. Local memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston, www.jvleahyfh.com. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Inurment will follow in Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston, 139 Greenkill Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-e-parkes-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 23, 2020