SAUGERTIES-Charles E. Quinn, 83 , died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 in Lake Katrine, N.Y. He was a native and life long area resident of Saugerties who was born June 16, 1937 in Catskill son of the late Wilbur and Genevieve Demarais Quinn. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, having served from 1955 to 1958. Charles was a self employed skilled carpenter with a solid and valued reputation and many many years of experience. His family was paramount to him, and he enjoyed spending time together boating, camping, and traveling the U.S.A. Charles had an appreciation of nature, and was an avid hunter and fisherman of the lakes and streams. He was a member of the Catskill Elks Club, and former member of the Asbury-Katsbaan Fire Dept. He was truly a 'people person' who delighted making people laugh, and in sharing the music and traditions of everything Irish! Surviving are his wife of 58 years Barbara Rouse Quinn, 2 sons: Chris (Mindy) Quinn and Dale Quinn both of Saugerties. A daughter Kelli(Jim) Ellithorpe of FL, and brother Donald Quinn of Schoharie. Nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive. A private graveside service will be held at the Catskill Rural Cemetery. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Charles' Tribute Wall at seamonwilseyfuneralhome.com
