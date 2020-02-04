|
|
ELKTON, FLA.- Charles Edward Parkes, 84, of Elkton, Fla., passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. Charlie was born Oct. 16, 1935 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Frank and Hazel Parkes. Charlie graduated from Kingston High School in 1953 and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. He was a founding father and life time member of the Morgan Hill Game Association as well as a former member and commodore of the Hidden Harbor Yaht Club. He was the president and owner of Rondout Glass & Mirror from 1976 until his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, boating, golfing, playing cards, and bowling. He was an avid gardener. Charlie is survived by his spouse, Racquel Parkes; son, Charles E. Parkes, Jr. (Debbie); daughter, Suzanne Large; stepchildren, Tracy Valadez (Arturo), Michelle Loughlin (Billy), Kenneth Navara (Tara), Daniel Navara (Christy); brother, Gerald Parkes; grandchildren, Dylan, Michelle, Trevor, Killian, Sophie, Kai, Zachary, and Chelsea; numerous step children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren on Racquel’s side; and many friends who will miss him dearly. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Frank and James Parkes; previous wives, Ann and Karen. A Celebration of Charlie’s life will be at a late date in New York. St. Johns Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-edward-parkes
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 5, 2020