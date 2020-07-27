TOWN OF ULSTER- Charles F. Bennett, 69, of the Town of Ulster died Sunday July 26, 2020 at his home in the care of his family. Born July 21, 1951 he was the son of the late Evelyn (Way) Russell and the step son of Dennis J. Russell. Charles served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He was a self-employed contractor and was previously employed as a bus driver at Laidlaw Bus Company until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and a local Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Cathlene J. Lee; his sons, Troy C. Bennett (Brittanie VanCuren) and Dustin A. Bennett; and his step grandchildren, Giovannii Mottsey and Danniella Mottsey. Many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews also survive as well as one canine companion "Sosha" the black lab mix. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a son Jeffrey C. Bennett and a canine companion Mister Banchee. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 6p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing may limit the capacity inside the funeral home. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. and process to Union Cemetery Hyde Park for burial. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-f-bennett