KINGSTON- Charles F. Lang, Sr., 94, born Charles "Dutch" Fremont Lang on Nov. 12, 1925 in The Brink Homestead, Mount Marion, N.Y. A son of the late Henry John and Anna Davis Lang. At the age of 19 Mr. Lang was employed by The Cornell Steamboat Company. He then was employed by Moran Towing, Co.,New York City. He travelled The Ocean, Great Lakes, and New York Harbor for 40 years. His work kept him away for long periods of time, but when home he maintained a large vegetable garden. Canning and freezing what he grew. He organized a 4H group with the neighborhood children, teaching them wood crafts and how to grow vegetables. He enjoyed making and refinishing furniture and making wood crafts that he sold at local fairs. Late in life he enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to share his creations with family and friends. A founding member of The Good Shepherd Church Hurley, N.Y. He was married to Carol (Roth) Lang and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this July. He Leaves three children, Susan Lang, Charles Lang and his wife Kathleen, John H. Lang and his wife Mara, and six grandchildren: Peter Seyfarth and his wife Sarah, Kristi Tomczyk (Mike Olivieri), Allison Shellem and her husband Matt, Gregory Lang and his wife LeighAnn, Travis and Elizabeth Lang. Nieces and nephews also survive along with close friends Darlene and Brian Martin. His brothers, Robert and Raymond, predeceased him. Cremation and memorial arrangements ar under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Church in the future. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-f-lang-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.