JUPITER, FLA.- Charles Francis Grunenwald, age 89, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla. Charlie was born on May 24, 1930 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Charles and Catherine Grunenwald. He graduated from Kingston High School where he was a natural athlete, earning his “Letters” in both baseball and track. It was through his interest in baseball that he met his future wife, Colleen M. Baker, daughter of baseball coach Edwin J. Baker. Charlie was a baker by trade from the days of his youth, learning from his father and grandfather at Grunenwald's Bakery in Kingston, N.Y. After serving our country in the Air Force during the Korean conflict, he would later build a career as a programmer with IBM in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley. After retiring in 1990, he enjoyed travelling, doing home renovations, and tending to his hydroponic vegetable garden. Charlie and Colleen were trained in Ballroom Dance by the Arthur Murray Dance Studio and turned many heads on the dance floor. He was an active member of his VFW chapter in Palm Bay, Fla., for many years. An avid golfer, he eventually scored a hole-in-one before retiring from the game just a few years ago. Charlie was a sweet and gentle man, always with a joke to tell. When one of his nurse asked if he was comfortable, he replied, "Yeah, I did okay." Charlie married the former Colleen M. Baker on Oct. 26, 1957 in Kingston, N.Y. In addition to his wife of 62 years, family remaining to cherish his memory are his son Mark C. Grunenwald of Colfax, N.C.; his daughter, Sue Ann Cunniff (George) of Tequesta, Fla.; granddaughter, Charlene L. Grunenwald of Azalea, Ore; grandson, Colin L. Grunenwald of Colfax, N.C.; sister, Helen Marie Reck (John) of Connelly, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Robert, and his sisters, Joan Joy (Tom) and Catherine Dougherty (Ed). A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Aycock Funeral Home, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, Fla., 33458, (561) 746-5124, is assisting the family. After a private service, interment will be on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (vfw.org) inWashington, DC. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-francis-grunenwald
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2020