Charles Fremont "Dutch" Lang
1925 - 2020
KINGSTON-Born Charles "Dutch" Fremont Lang on Nov. 12, 1925 in The Brink Homestead, Mount Marion, N.Y. A son of the late Henry John and Anna Davis Lang. At the age of 19 Mr. Lang was employed by the Cornell Steamboat Company. He then was employed by Moran Towing, Co. Later in life he enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to share his creations with family and friends. He was a founding member of the Good Shepherd Church in Hurley. He was married to Carol (Louise) Lang and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage this July. He Leaves three children; Susan Lang, Charles Lang and his wife Kathleen, John H. Lang and his wife Mara. Six grandchildren; Peter Seyfarth and his wife Sarah, Kristi Tomczyk ( Mike Olivieri) , Allison Shellem and her husband Matt, Gregory Lang and his wife LeighAnn, Travis and Elizabeth Lang. Nieces and nephews also survive along with close friends Darlene and Brian Martin. His brothers,Robert and Raymond predeceased him. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial graveside service will be held privately Saturday at Hurley Cemetery.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-dutch-fremont-lang

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
Hurley Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
