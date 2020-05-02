DURHAM, N.C.- Charles Grover Hoffay, 83 of Durham, N.C., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after an extended illness. Charlie was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Kingston, N.Y., to Wilbur and Mildred Hoffay. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Theresa "Terry" (nee Brzostowski), and their children, Michelle (Kevin) Harris of Highland, N.Y., Michael Hoffay of Durham, N.C., Scott (Rita) Hoffay of Ithaca, N.Y., and Sandra (Willard) Yarosh of Apex, N.C. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren who he adored: Ashton Harris, Devon Harris, Jordan (Liz) Hoffay, Dan (Amanda) Hoffay, Taylor (Marvin) Ledgister, Kaitlyn Hoffay, Kayla (Gabe) Latigue, Sarah Yarosh, and Joe Yarosh, and step-great-granddaughter, Abby Ball. Charlie was the oldest of seven children and is survived by his siblings: Shirley Carle, Thomas Hoffay, Linda (Francis) Humphrey, William (Diane) Hoffay, and Donald (Donna) Hoffay. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jackie Hoffay, Shirley Sobocinski, and Ruth Wasikowski, as well as brother-in-law, Richard (Linda) Brzostowski. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hoffay, and brother-in-laws, Earl Carle, Seweryn Sobocinski, and Thomas Wasikowski. Charlie was a graduate of the State University of New York at Cobleskill and served in the U.S. Army where he met and married the love of his life, at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. He retired from IBM in 1991 after a distinguished career of more than 25 years, working in various locations in New York's Mid Hudson Valley and an international assignment in Havant, England.During his retirement he was a docent at the Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton, N.Y., for over 15 years where he shared his deep love of animals and nature. In light of the current pandemic, no services are planned at this time. The family will be having a celebration of life in the upcoming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to the Ross Park Zoo at rossparkzoo.org. Online condolences may be made to the Hoffay family at www.legacy.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-g-hoffay
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.