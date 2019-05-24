|
Charles J. Purcell CATSKILL-Charles J. Purcell, loving husband and father, age 86 years, of Catskill, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson, N.Y. He was born on Nov. 8, 1932 in Archibald, Pa., and is the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Reedy) Purcell. Besides his parents, Charles is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Lois in 2008, sharing an incredible love and devotion to one another. Charles is also predeceased by his brother Robert and his sister Alice. Survivors include his daughter Nancy and her husband George and his son Joseph and his wife Colleen, and two grandsons Timothy Nichols and Evan Purcell. During Charles’ lifetime he served his country proudly in The United States Army during The Korean Conflict, he was a retiree after 30 years of employment from The A and J Washroom Accessories Company as plant manager, and he enjoyed being a pilot. Charles was a loving, kind and generous man. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to memorial services on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y., with Honor Guard services taking place at the funeral home at that time. Contributions in his memory may be made to The , Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons Street, P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057 or to The , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, Va. 22312. Condolences may be made at www.richards funeralhomeinc.net
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 25, 2019