Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards Funeral Home/Mid-Hudson Valley Inc
29 Bross St
Cairo, NY 12413
(518) 622-9503
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Purcell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Purcell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles J. Purcell Obituary
Charles J. Purcell CATSKILL-Charles J. Purcell, loving husband and father, age 86 years, of Catskill, passed away on May 22, 2019 at Columbia Memorial Hospital, Hudson, N.Y. He was born on Nov. 8, 1932 in Archibald, Pa., and is the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Reedy) Purcell. Besides his parents, Charles is predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Lois in 2008, sharing an incredible love and devotion to one another. Charles is also predeceased by his brother Robert and his sister Alice. Survivors include his daughter Nancy and her husband George and his son Joseph and his wife Colleen, and two grandsons Timothy Nichols and Evan Purcell. During Charles’ lifetime he served his country proudly in The United States Army during The Korean Conflict, he was a retiree after 30 years of employment from The A and J Washroom Accessories Company as plant manager, and he enjoyed being a pilot. Charles was a loving, kind and generous man. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to memorial services on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 29 Bross Street, Cairo, N.Y., with Honor Guard services taking place at the funeral home at that time. Contributions in his memory may be made to The , Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons Street, P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057 or to The , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, Va. 22312. Condolences may be made at www.richards funeralhomeinc.net
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now