ULSTER PARK- Charles P. Staccio, 75, of Union Center Road, Ulster Park, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, while in the comforting presence of his family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center following a battle with congestive heart failure.He was born in Saugerties, N.Y., on Sept. 15, 1944; a son of Kathyrn (Bulich) and the late Charles F. Staccio.Charlie was a self-made man who went to work full-time at the age of 16. He eventually owned and operated several successful businesses in the area, but his passion was fulfilled when he started his excavating business CPS Excavating, working along with his wife Maryanne and his son, Shane. He was an area legend in his skill operating heavy equipment, excavating lands for house building, pond installation, and clearing areas.He owned many area business prior to excavation firm. A founding member of the Cross Mountain Gun Club, he loved to hunt deer from his Woodland Valley Campsite. He loved Sunday dinners with his family and anyone who came to his home was welcomed with open arms, and a glass of wine.An avid outdoors man, he loved animals and his land they would often visit. He loved to sit in his chair and look out his big glass windows at the ponds, admiring everything he had built and worked hard for.Most paramount in Charlie's life were his family and grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryanne "Johnnie" (Johnston) Staccio; one son, Shane (Kelly) Staccio of Saugerties; three daughters, Jill Staccio Correa, and her fiance Alan Berinato, of Ulster Park, Kendra (Peter) Bell of Ulster Park, Jessie (Sean) Sasso of Saugerties; one sister, Phyllis (George) Nagy of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one brother, John Staccio of Saugerties; and eleven grandchildren, Sean, Maggie, Nicole, Kirsten, Kylie, Matt, Charlie, Sean, Sage, Gavin, and Paige. Many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and beloved cousins also survive.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Kingston, Rev. William Scafidi, celebrant. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory and inurnment at St. Remy Cemetery will be private at a later date.Charlie's family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park.In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests contributions in Charlie's memory to: The Children's Hospital of Boston www.childrenshospital.org or indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of Charlie.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Charlies's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-p-staccio
Published in Daily Freeman on Jan. 11, 2020