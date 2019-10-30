|
WOODSTOCK- Charles R “Charlie” Russell, 77, of Woodstock, N.Y., died on Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Born in his family home in West Hurley, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Garvin and Clara (Trowbridge) Russell, Sr. He married Sherry “Penny” Wilber in 1992.Charlie was well known throughout the Hudson Valley. He had been employed by Eg&g Rotron Inc., in Woodstock for 20 years until his retirement. Charlie then began his employment for The Woodstock Golf Club. He retired after 20 years of service as a groundskeeper. During his life, he performed many jobs with his wife Penny at his side, including being a property caretaker and performing lawn maintenance for several homes around the area. Charlie also worked for his family’s school bus company along with many other local school transportation companies. His hobbies include cooking and trying new recipes, golfing, and hiking and traveling with his family in his motorhome. He especially enjoyed camping on Lake Ontario, where he was fond of watching the sun rise and set over the lake.Besides his loving wife, Charlie is survived by his daughter Holly Bullard of Cairo, N.Y.; two sons, Scott Russell and his wife Sharon of Nashville, N.C., and Zachary Russell of Woodstock, N.Y.; two brothers, Clyde Russell and William Russell both of West Hurley; a granddaughter, Kayla Connerton and her husband Zia, of Catskill, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Addelyn Connerton, of Catskill, N.Y. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Gavin Russell, Jr., and his sister, Martha Berner.Friends will be received at Lasher Funeral Home Inc., on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10am – 12pm.A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Woodstock Cemetery.Donations in honor of Charlie may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601.Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y.Condolences may be left for Charlie’s family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-r-russell
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 31, 2019