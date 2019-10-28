|
ACCORD- Charles "Charlie" Robert Fisher, 71, of Accord, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, N.Y.He was born on Feb. 17, 1948 in Liberty, N.Y.; the son of the late Harrison D. and Gertrude (Coates) Fisher. Charlie was a lifelong resident of Accord, N.Y., and owned and operated an auto repair shop for the majority of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In addition to owning his auto repair shop, he worked as a vocational instructor at NYSDOCS and upon retirement from NYSDOCS, he and his beloved late wife Patricia opened Robin Hood Archery, which provided Charlie with the opportunity to share his love of both hunting and the outdoors with the community.Charlie was a friend to many. He would always be the first person to lend a helping hand or provide advice. He was a storyteller that loved to make people laugh, but his stories almost always had a lesson to be learned. Charlie was an avid fisherman, and spent much of his free time during the summer in Matunuck, R.I., where he would go boating and fishing on a daily basis. He loved being around people and was often known as "the life of the party."Charlie is survived by his three children, Melissa Fisher of Rochester Hills, Mich., Erin Bush of Stone Ridge, N.Y., and Harrison Fisher of Accord, N.Y.; one grandson, Clifford Michael Bush of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; and a sister, Margaret Bober of Accord, N.Y.His beloved wife, Patricia, predeceased him in November 2017. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Charlie's life at the HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Bush Cemetery, Kerhonkson, N.Y.To send a personal condolence to Charlie’s family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com.... http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-charlie-robert-fisher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 29, 2019