Charles S. Iwanowski
1934 - 2020
OLIVEBRIDGE- Charles S. Iwanowski, 86, of Haver Road died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born March 24, 1934 in Bayonne, N.J.; he was the son of the late Stephen and Josephine Iwanowski. An area resident for over 56 years he previously resided in Jersey City, N.J., where he was employed as a Captain in the Jersey City Fire Department. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include his wife, Ellen; a son, Steven C. Iwanowski; a daughter, Megan Jacobsen; and three grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary info and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Charles’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charles-s-iwanowski

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
