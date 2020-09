OLIVEBRIDGE- Charles S. Iwanowski, 86, of Haver Road died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his residence. Born March 24, 1934 in Bayonne, N.J.; he was the son of the late Stephen and Josephine Iwanowski. An area resident for over 56 years he previously resided in Jersey City, N.J., where he was employed as a Captain in the Jersey City Fire Department. He was a veteran of the Korean War. Survivors include his wife, Ellen; a son, Steven C. Iwanowski; a daughter, Megan Jacobsen; and three grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary info and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Charles’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com