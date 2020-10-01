LAKE KATRINE- Charles Whitaker, 80, of Lake Katrine died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. Born March 19, 1940 in Kingston he was the son of the late Harry and Margaret Anna (Myers) Whitaker. Charles was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1957. He served our country in the U.S. Army Reserve during the Vietnam Era. Charles worked for the Department of Defense at Stewart Air National Guard Base as a mechanic. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 970, a member of the N.R.A. and the Port Ewen Reformed Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Under his senior picture read, “Whitaker will develop a new vegetable!” He loved to share stories with his family of the crazy things he did in his youth and his weeks spent at Fort Drum! He was a joker and it wouldn’t be uncommon for you to get a fly in your drink from the fake ice cube. He really knew how to lead on the dance floor and enjoyed traveling with his family. He loved the sun on his face and being out in nature. After the passing of his wife of 54 years, he found comfort and solitude in spending time by the river watching the boats and enjoying the scenery weekly. Charles is survived by his daughters, Donna L. Wolf, and her husband, Bruce E., and Denise L. Hornbeck and her husband, Jon D.; grandchildren, Danielle E. Wolf, Julia A. Wolf, Gabrielle L. Hornbeck, and Joshua C. Hornbeck; his brother, Clifford R. Whitaker and his wife Dorothy; brother-in-law, Gary Faerber; and sister-in-law, Lynn Faerber. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Lynn Whitaker; his brothers, Rodney and Donald Whitaker; and his brother-in-law, Robert Faerber. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 5 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home.