Charles T. Winters, V SAUGERTIE-Charles T. Winters, V, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice, Newburgh. He was born in Kingston on Jan. 9, 1982 to Charles T., IV and Toni-Lynne Sansevieri Winters. He attended Saugerties High School and graduated Columbia Greene Community College earning a mechanic certificate. He was employed as an operator and mechanic for Cats Rentals in Catskill, N.Y. Survivors include his parents; children, Peter, Taylor, Julia, Michael and Chloe; brother, Christopher (Mandy) Winters; grandmother, Karen Winters all of Saugerties; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his brother Michael. His Funeral Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Inurnment will be at a later date in the family cemetery plot. Condolences may be shared on his Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 31, 2019