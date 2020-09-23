SAUGERTIES- Charlie Ray Potter, 70, of Saugerties died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born June 7, 1950 in Ayden, N.C.; he was a son of the late Robert Potter and Christine Heath. Charlie was employed as a driver for Siller Beef, the United States Postal Service, Circle M Beef, and Ulster Sanitation. He enjoyed scraping metal, hunting and fishing. Charlie was a "Jack of all Trades" and always the life of the party. Surviving is his wife, Gloria J. (Appolonia) Potter; his children, Cornelius R. Potter and his wife Jacqueline, Gloria Terwilliger and her husband Roy, Charlie T. Potter and Robert Potter; his sister, Grace Appolonia; and his brother William "Pete" Potter. Eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive. In addition to his mother and father, a sister, Bertha Whispell, and a grandson, both died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith venue. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlie-ray-potter