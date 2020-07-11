SAUGERTIES- Charlotte A. Houtman, 94, of Houtman Rd. died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 2, 1925 in Far Rockaway Beach, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Gustafson. Charlotte attended and graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1947. For several years she was employed as a nurse at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Later in life, she briefly practiced as an RN at Benediction Hospital, Kingston. Thereafter, she worked closely with her late husband, Herb Houtman, in the operation of the Riccardi Bowling Alley and then the Saugerties Bowler’s Club. An avid knitter in her lifetime, Charlotte created many beautiful sweaters for family members and was known to “rip out” without hesitation a portion that wasn’t perfect. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, sailboating with close friends, Jean and George, and small-scale oriental rug hooking. She and Herb enjoyed lifelong memories with the friends they made and treasured, both in New York and Florida. Howie and Pat Wittenbecher were devoted friends who made frequent home visits and Rosie and Ingrid were lunch buddies. Always a lover of dogs, her beloved Lovie III, given to her by a lifelong friend who was no longer able to care for her, gave Charlotte much enjoyment. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Herbert, in 2019; sons, Skip and Jeff, and her sister, Edna Chandler. Survivors include her son, Robert (Meg); her daughter, Peggy Houtman; three grandchildren, Alex Houtman (Laura), Chris and Julie Shauger all of Saugerties; and several nieces and nephews. Heartfelt appreciation and thanks to her caregivers, Julie, Amanda and the Hospice staff who provided care and comfort in her days of need. Funeral service will be held privately with the interment in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Charlotte’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlotte-a-houtman