TOWN OF LAGRANGE- Charlotte Margarete Ansorge, 93, formerly of the Town of LaGrange, N.Y., died peacefully in the early hours of Nov. 12, 2019 in Staatsburg, N.Y.Born March 19, 1926 in Breslau, Silesia, she fled the advancing Russian Army and resettled after World War II as a refugee in Dissen, Kreis Osnabrueck, West Germany. Charlotte (“Lottel”) was the daughter of the late Willi and Margarete Rettig who resettled in Hildesheim, Germany. She was happily married for 63 years to Gerhard Richard Ansorge (deceased 2010).In 1955, Charlotte immigrated with her husband and two young children from Bremerhaven on a Liberty Ship (the “General Langfitt”) to Fremont, Ohio. With few possessions and very limited English, they were fortunate to be sponsored by the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod under the 1953 Eisenhower Refugee Act. To secure better employment opportunities and to pursue the “American Dream,” the family moved to Ulster County and later to Dutchess County where Gerhard grew his business (the Hudson Valley Cabinet Company, Pleasant Valley). Prior to moving to LaGrange, Charlotte worked for many years at Western Printing Publishing Company in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Charlotte and Gerhard loved to travel and to spend time with friends. They enjoyed longtime memberships in the Kingston Maennerchor & Dammenchor (singing society) and Germania of Poughkeepsie.Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Christine Charlotte Ansorge of Kingston, N.Y.; her son, Joachim Gerhard Ansorge of Saugerties, N.Y.; her granddaughters, Lisa Christine Ansorge (great-grandchildren Ryley and Reegan), Heather Ann Ansorge (Russ Addis) (great-granddaughter Chloe), and Katherine Margaret Ansorge (Joseph) Zeller; as well as cousins, Martina (Tony) Kramb and Marnie (Tom) Graves. Family members in Germany include Ingrid (Bernd) Bueser, their children Christine Bueser and Michael (Christina) Bueser, and their children Felix and Moritz, as well as Heinz (Traudel) Opitz, Heinz (Isa) Rettig, and Renate (Harald) Wimmer-Voegt. Joining the family in love and remembrance of Charlotte’s life are Jennifer Horner (fiancé of Joachim), caregivers from the Renaissance Rehabilitation Center, and many lifelong friends.Arrangements were entrusted to the William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. A private memorial service will be held at a later time. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlotte-ansorge
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 16, 2019