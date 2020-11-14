CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Charlotte E. Gray, 95, Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. She was born on July 27, 1925 in Patchogue, N.Y., to the late Lillian Barber Overton and Arthur George Overton. She grew up in Patchogue where she attended Patchogue High School and then went on to work in the banking industry and then asa Special Education Assistant in the Highland School system. On June 4, 1944, she married the love of her live, Sidney Ward Gray to whom she was married to for 56 years. Besides Patchogue, N.Y., and Charlotte, N.C., she lived in Stone Ridge, N.Y., for many years. She was a proud member of Christ the King Episcopal Church. In her spare time, Charlotte loved to go bowling, play golf and travel with her family and friends. She will be known by all who knew her as a very kind and generous woman who never met a stranger. She loved dogs, especially black Labs. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gutierrez and husband Philip Gutierrez; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to being predeceased by her husband Sidney, her daughter Nancy Vasta and her husband Joseph Vasta both predeceased her. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com
. Please visit this site often to check on service information as a service will be planned for the early Spring at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, N.Y. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
