1/1
Charlotte E. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Charlotte E. Gray, 95, Charlotte, N.C., passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. She was born on July 27, 1925 in Patchogue, N.Y., to the late Lillian Barber Overton and Arthur George Overton. She grew up in Patchogue where she attended Patchogue High School and then went on to work in the banking industry and then asa Special Education Assistant in the Highland School system. On June 4, 1944, she married the love of her live, Sidney Ward Gray to whom she was married to for 56 years. Besides Patchogue, N.Y., and Charlotte, N.C., she lived in Stone Ridge, N.Y., for many years. She was a proud member of Christ the King Episcopal Church. In her spare time, Charlotte loved to go bowling, play golf and travel with her family and friends. She will be known by all who knew her as a very kind and generous woman who never met a stranger. She loved dogs, especially black Labs. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gutierrez and husband Philip Gutierrez; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to being predeceased by her husband Sidney, her daughter Nancy Vasta and her husband Joseph Vasta both predeceased her. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com. Please visit this site often to check on service information as a service will be planned for the early Spring at Christ the King Episcopal Church in Stone Ridge, N.Y. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlotte-e-gray

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
16151 Lancaster Hwy
Charlotte, NC 28277
704-846-3771
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved