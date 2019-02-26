|
Charlotte Elander SAUGERTIES- Charlotte Elander, 85, of Saugerties, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Columbus, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Mode and Evelyn Boyle Calhoun. Charlotte was a Rainbow Girl and half of the Calhoun Sisters Duo. Charlotte graduated from Ball State Teacher’s College in Muncie, Ind., and took her talents to Hawaii where she studied at the University of Hawaii and taught at Kailua High School. While living in Honolulu, Charlotte met Robert Elander, who was stationed there with the U.S. Navy. After a whirlwind romance, Charlotte and Robert were married in Hawaii on Jan. 19, 1959. The pair moved to Indiana while Robert attended Indiana Technical College. Robert’s first job after graduation was with IBM which brought the Elanders to Kingston, New York, in 1962, just two weeks after the birth of their third child. In 1975, Charlotte earned her Master of Science in Education from SUNY New Paltz and taught in the Kingston City School District. Charlotte helped Robert on their farm, exhibiting their award-winning Oxford Sheep throughout the Northeast. She became a leader in the Black Forest 4-H Club and contributed to the Cooperative Extension of Ulster County. Having fallen in love with traveling while taking business trips with her husband, Charlotte became a travel agent and went on adventures all over the world. She joined a bowling league, golf league, the Red Hat Society and was an active member of Woodstock Fire Company #4 Women’s Auxiliary. Charlotte is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert C. Elander of Saugerties; three children: Keliitane Elander and his wife, Julie of Searcy, Ark., Karen Wilson and her husband Jack of Orlando, Fla., Kathi Dunn and her husband Richard of Lake Katrine; a sister, Floanna Zeigler and her husband Richard of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Joshua, Samuel, David, John, Elizabeth, Alexandria; and two great-grandchildren: Jack and Benjamin. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brother William Calhoun and a grandson, Richard Z. Dunn. A Funeral Service will be held at the Fair Street Reformed Church on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to R. Elander at P.O. Box 359, Lake Katrine, N.Y., 12449. Online condolences may be left for the family of Charlotte by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019