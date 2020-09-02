SAUGERTIES-Charlotte Garrison peacefully began her new life with Jesus at the age of 92, on September 1, 2020, in her home. Born June 5, 1928, she was the daughter of John Henry Becker and Salina Annie Rose. She grew up in West Saugerties, at the foot of Platte Clove Mountain on the bank of the Plattekill Creek. She attended the West Saugerties one room schoolhouse and then graduated from Saugerties High School. A devoted wife and loving mother she worked part time as a school bus driver for the Garrison Bus Line. She was a 61 year member of the Blue Mountain Reformed Church, and the church’s Cheerful Worker’s Society. She also was a 68 year member of the American Legion Post #72 Auxiliary and an active member of the Ridge Runners Rod and Gun Club. She enjoyed being home, shopping, cooking, hosting family gatherings and helping out at the Blue Mountain Reformed Church dinners, penny socials and yard sales. She was a volunteer at “The Well” for many years. She lived a life of grace and humility with the love of God in her heart. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin, son Robert Garrison, grandson Baby Philip DeCicco III, daughter- in- law Carmela Violetta Garrison, and son- in- law Daniel Wamboldt. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Wayne) Garrison-Miller, Sheila (Philip) DeCicco and Pamela Garrison (Chuck Schmitter). Also surviving are four grandsons and two granddaughters, Christopher (Katie) Garrison, Jarrett (Erica) Garrison, Brandon (Kristy) Wamboldt, Zack Wamboldt, Salina and Raquelle DeCicco. In addition, six great-grandchildren also survive, Carmela and Jude Garrison, Nathaniel and Bennett Garrison, Asher and Logan Wamboldt. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Seamon- Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received on Friday, from 2-4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at the Blue Mountain Reformed Church, 10:30 am on Saturday with burial to follow in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Family suggests that donations in Charlotte’s memory be given to: The Blue Mountain Reformed Church, 10 Blue Mountain Church Road, Saugerties, NY 12477 or to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, NY 12401. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/charlotte-garrison