Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Sperl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte P. Sperl


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte P. Sperl Obituary
Charlotte P. Sperl SAUGERTIES- Charlotte P. Sperl, 90, of West Saugerties Rd., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Pines Nursing Home. She was born in Saugerties on March 4, 1929 to the late Henry and Eleanor Bishop Burton. She was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and the Centerville Fire Co. and VFW Post #5034 Auxiliaries. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crafting. Survivors include her daughter, Roxann (Bill) Creen of Saugerties; son, Dale (Renee) of Putnam Station; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard in 2001 and sisters, Ethelda Shader and Viola Hodgson. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday 10 a.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St., Saugerties. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now