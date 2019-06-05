|
|
Charlotte P. Sperl SAUGERTIES- Charlotte P. Sperl, 90, of West Saugerties Rd., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Pines Nursing Home. She was born in Saugerties on March 4, 1929 to the late Henry and Eleanor Bishop Burton. She was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church and the Centerville Fire Co. and VFW Post #5034 Auxiliaries. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crafting. Survivors include her daughter, Roxann (Bill) Creen of Saugerties; son, Dale (Renee) of Putnam Station; four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard in 2001 and sisters, Ethelda Shader and Viola Hodgson. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday 10 a.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St., Saugerties. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 19, 2019