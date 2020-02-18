|
WOODSTOCK- Charlotte Stutzmann, of Woodstock, entered into eternal life Feb. 18, 2020 at ArchCare at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late George and Grace (Boyle) Mause. Charlotte was a Homemaker and loving wife. She was installed in the Order of the Lady of the Holy Sepulchre at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Charlotte was a graduate of Maryville University where she received a Bachelors of Arts Degree. She was active as a volunteer at the Good Neighbor food pantry in Woodstock. Charlotte had a love for animals and was a New York Times crossword puzzle enthusiast. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Rudolph Stutzmann; their three children, Grace E. Stutzmann, Ph.D, and her husband Manny Montez, MD., of Lake Forest Ill., Karen L. Drum and her husband Bryan M. of Mont Vernon, N.H., RJ Stutzmann and his wife Christina of Glens Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Kendyl, Miles, and Caroline Drum and Madeline and Braden Montez; two sisters, Georgene Kaufman of Richmond, Va., Cecile McBride of Moriches, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by two brothers Brian W. and George F. Mause. Friends will be received at Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y., on, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 21, 2020, at St. Johns Roman Catholic Church, Woodstock, N.Y. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in Flushing Cemetery, Queens, N.Y. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to, The Good Neighbor Food Pantry, 16 Tinker St. Woodstock, N.Y. 12498.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020