STANFORD- Cheryl Ayn (née Prendergast) Blanchette, age 74, died in her home in the Town of Stanford on Aug. 1, 2020. She was 1963 Graduate of Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, New York and earned her B.A. and M.A. in Foreign Language Education at SUNY New Paltz. Cheryl taught at Monticello (NY) High School from 1966 to 1969 and at Arlington High School, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., from 1969 to 2001. Early in her career at Arlington she was awarded a full-year sabbatical to do postgraduate work at Middlebury College, Vermont, and at the Université Paris X. During her tenure at Arlington she guided many classes on trips abroad to French-speaking lands, both Quebec and France. She was New York State certified in both French and Spanish as well as Administration and was Arlington’s Coordinator of Foreign Languages for many years prior to her retirement. After her retirement she worked for a time as an adjunct professor at both SUNY Oneonta and Vassar College, supervising student teachers in foreign languages. Over the years Cheryl had the good fortune to hear from many of her former students who had gone on to use the skills she had taught them to succeed in education, business, and diplomacy. Cheryl liked to tell how she married her college-days sweetheart, Ralph Blanchette on “Moon Day,” July 20, 1969 and how the wedding reception staff was sluggish because they were in the kitchen watching man’s first walk on the moon. The couple had been married for fifty-one years. Cheryl was widely-known for her ebullient personality that always left people smiling. She was a passionate journal writer and a reader whose tastes ran from cozy mysteries to classical literature to self-help books – all preferably in French. Because of her love of books Cheryl wanted to benefit her beloved hometown library and Ralph requests that in lieu of flowers or other gifts of condolence that friends send a donation to the Cheryl Blanchette Memorial Fund, Stanford Free Library, 6035 Route 82, Stanfordville, N.Y., 12581. A memorial event will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
