PORT EWEN-Chester Thornton, 72, formerly of Port Ewen died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at The Pines at Poughkeepsie. Born Nov. 14, 1947 in Pasadena, Texas, he was a son of the late Hilton and Sybil (Copeland) Thornton. Chet served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a licensed merchant marine, working as a tugboat captain for Amerada Hess Corporation and later for Spentonbush Red Star Company. Chester passionately enjoyed deep sea fishing, boating as well as sailing. Undoubtedly, he was quite the handyman who could fix anything! A very sociable person with a good sense of humor, he will be remembered by his family as a jokester but someone who loved to care for his granddaughter. Surviving is his caregiver, Pamela Rathjen- Thornton and their children Zachery Thornton with his fiancee Melissa Patterson of Gardiner, Brittany Shattuck and her husband Christopher of Bloomington. Also surviving are his grandchildren Chloe, Brenton and Christopher Jr. and his brother Donald Thornton and his wife Elaine in Texas.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. The visitation will conclude with military honors. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the 2649 South Road #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601.- http://www.lastingmemories.com/chester-thornton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 29, 2019