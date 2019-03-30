|
Chester W. “Bill” Cunningham SAUGERTIES- Chester W. “Bill” Cunningham, 85, of Saugerties died peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Born March 10, 1934 in Milton, Pa., he was the son of the late Chester and Anna Cunningham. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Myra; daughters, Lorraine Paris (Robert) of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., Brenda Schmadeke (James) of Holly Springs, N.C.; and son, Brian of Wallkill, N.Y. A brother, Charles (Joan) Cunningham of Poughkeepsie, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews, also survive. Chet was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie for over 27 years as a mechanical engineer. He and his wife resided in Wappingers for many years before relocating to Saugerties in 1984. Chet personally renovated their Saugerties farm house and barn with his many skills. Family and friends knew Chet for his creativity and a well deserved reputation for being able to fix anything. Many were recipients of his mischievous practical jokes over the years. Chet had a quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. His Funeral Service will be held privately. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. The family invites all of you to share expressions of condolence and any remembrances you have of Chet “Bill” at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com Donations in memory of Chester can be made to for Parkinson’s Research or Hudson Valley Hospice.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019