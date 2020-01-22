Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Kohler


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa Kohler Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Christa Kohler, 92, of Lauren Tice Rd. died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital.Born March 1, 1927 in Hirshberg, Germany; she was the daughter of the late Karl and Olga Konig. A Saugerties area resident since 1957 she was employed for over 25 years as the book keeper at the Grand Union in Saugerties. She was a member of the Kingston Mannerchor and Damenchor she loved animals and traveling. Predeceased by her husband, Henry in 1992, survivors include her long time partner, Heinz Holzhauer; two sons: Michael (Nancy) and Ben (Ann) Kohler both of Saugerties; five grandchildren: Susan Sutton, Nicole Cooper, Christopher, Brian and Eric Kohler; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St.,Saugerties, N.Y. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Christa’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christa-kohler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -