SAUGERTIES- Christa Kohler, 92, of Lauren Tice Rd. died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital.Born March 1, 1927 in Hirshberg, Germany; she was the daughter of the late Karl and Olga Konig. A Saugerties area resident since 1957 she was employed for over 25 years as the book keeper at the Grand Union in Saugerties. She was a member of the Kingston Mannerchor and Damenchor she loved animals and traveling. Predeceased by her husband, Henry in 1992, survivors include her long time partner, Heinz Holzhauer; two sons: Michael (Nancy) and Ben (Ann) Kohler both of Saugerties; five grandchildren: Susan Sutton, Nicole Cooper, Christopher, Brian and Eric Kohler; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to the Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St.,Saugerties, N.Y. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Christa’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christa-kohler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 23, 2020