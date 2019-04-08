|
Christina Mary Campos NEW PALTZ- Christina Mary Campos, 82, of New Paltz, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Health Alliance-Broadway, in Kingston. Born on Dec. 25, 1936 in Limerick, Ireland; she was the daughter of the late John and Bridie (Murphy) Cagney. Christina immigrated to the United States when she was 14 years old. Following graduation from high school, she attended a secretarial business school. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years at several area car dealerships. Later in life, she was a housekeeper at a motel and began her own house cleaning service. She retired in 2016. She met and married Robert David Campos in New Jersey and they had one son, Christopher Robert Campos. Robert passed away in October of 2006. Christina loved flowers, plants, and all kinds of music- from classical to country. Her greatest love however, was spending time with her beloved son, Christopher. In addition to her only son, Christopher, Christina is survived by her two sisters, Bridie Condon of Dublin, Ireland, and Joan Finucane of Burlington, Calif.; one brother, Sean Cagney of Limerick, Ireland; three nephews, Mark Finucane of California, John Finucane of San Francisco, Calif., and Paul Condon of Limerick, Ireland; and one niece, Carmel Condon of Dublin, Ireland. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2212 US 44, Gardiner, N.Y. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, 2212 Route 44/55, Gardiner, N.Y. Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Christina, by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2019