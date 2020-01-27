Home

Christine E. "Chrissy" Schrader

Christine E. "Chrissy" Schrader Obituary
KINGSTON- Christine E. "Chrissy" Schrader of Ora Place died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Norwood and Florence Humphrey. Surviving is her daughter, Susan D'Annunzio (Luke Southworth), and her grandchildren, Mackenzie and Brooklyn D'Annunzio and Brysen Southworth. Her husband Raymond A. Schrader died in 2012.Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 8 p.m. Please check the funeral home website for full memorial biography. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-e-chrissy-schrader
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 28, 2020
