Christine Knapp
KERHONKSON- Christine Knapp, 42, of Kerhonkson, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at home. Born in Brooklyn on Aug. 4, 1978; she was a daughter of the late Douglas Knapp and Angela Aprea. Christine was a vibrant, caring, and loving soul who would brighten up the day of everyone she came across. She loved nothing more than to spend her days with her beloved dogs, Pepper and Rose, as well as her partner of 12 years, Eric Desley; her twin sister, Jane; and her brother, Jesse and his family. She had many friends and family far and wide who she could effortlessly make laugh with her sharp humor. Like so many people across the world today Christine struggled with mental issues at times in her life, but with the help of Ulster County medical organizations she was able to live a happy life. She’s a testament to the importance of mental care being close and available to all who need help. She will be thoroughly missed by all she touched. Christine is survived by her brother, Jesse Knapp and his fiancé, Brenda Vitarius of Kingston, and her twin sister, Jane Knapp of Kingston. One nephew, Blaze Knapp also survives. A Memorial Gathering will take place at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Mental Health Association in Ulster, 300 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Christine by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christine-knapp

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
