Christine Susan (Lee) Dauner PORT EWEN- Christine Susan (Lee) Dauner, 42, of Hasbrouck Avenue, Port Ewen died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan. 4, 1977; a daughter of the late Catherine (Haines) and Michael Cook. She was employed with United Health Care in Kingston for over 18 years, first in customer service and then most recently a system matter expert. Christine, who lived for her family, enjoyed camping, and absolutely loved to visit Cape Cod. At the cape, she would sit on the beach and just take in the views. There she also enjoyed whale watching, so much that she could tell the boat captain where the popular whale spots were. On a whim, she was known just to jump in the car with her family and take a trip, including to Niagara Falls. Christine enjoyed being around people, and always wanted to help others, offering to perform tasks and preparing meals for organizations, including the Port Ewen Fire Dept and Water Dept. She also assisted with many community outreach events with United Health Care. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Michael Dauner; one son, Joshua Dauner of Port Ewen; one sister, Heather Hall; in-laws, Gene and Karen Dauner of Hopewell Junction, and Doreen and Michael Thomas of Kingston; aunts, Jean (Jim) Keator of Cairo, Dot Haines of Niskyuana, and Betty Wolfe of Lake Katrine; uncle, Ted (Jackie) Haines of Montgomery; niece, Ariel DeGroat; great-niece, Alana; and cousin, Jim (Jody) Keator. Many extended family members and dear friends also survive. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, The Rev. Dr. David M. Brechter will officiate. Cremation at Wiltwyck Crematory and inurnment will follow and will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Christine’s memory to: Provincetown Center for Coastal Studies: www.coastalstudies.org Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Christine’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 23, 2019