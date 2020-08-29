HURLEY-Christopher A. Burns, Esq., 55, of Mountain View Ave, Hurley, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus, following a brief battle with cancer. His family expresses their gratitude for the wonderful care and support provided to Chris by Hospice. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 27th, 1965, a son of the late David and Patricia (Miles) Burns. Chris attended Loyola Marymount University, California as an undergrad and New England School of Law in Boston earning his law degree in 1999. He practiced law in Kingston as a licensed attorney for over 20 years from his firm, Christopher A. Burns PC. Chris also served as Kingston’s First Ward alderman in 2004 and 2005, and was a member of Kiwanis Club of Kingston and the Kingston Elks Lodge. An avid NY Mets and NY Giants fan, he enjoyed announcing as a sports broadcaster with 1490 WKNY Radio. He also enjoyed fishing, especially in Lake Placid and loved golfing and his membership at The Twaalfskill Club. Chris is survived by his wife of 15 years, Paula (Wood) Burns, his children Gillian Burns and Jessica Burns, all of Hurley, his stepson, Sean Patrick White, Jr. of Kingston, one brother Damon Burns, and his son Devan Burns, of Kingston, and his mother-in-law, Ellen Hayes of Port Ewen. Also surviving are numerous loving relatives and dear friends. In following Chris's directives the service will be private. Cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory. The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Face coverings are required and social distancing will limit visitor capacity in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Chris's memory to either: Kingston Elks Lodge or Kingston Kiwanis Club. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Chris's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-a-burns-esq