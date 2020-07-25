KINGSTON- Long-time Kingston, N.Y., resident Christopher A. Cahill, Sr., passed away after a short illness in his Port Charlotte, Fla., home on July 23, 2020 with his family by his side. Chris was born on June 8, 1951 in the Bronx, N.Y., to Maryalice Cahill and the late Michael Cahill. He moved to Kingston with his family in 1955, where he grew up alongside several brothers, sisters, cousins, and friends. He joined the Kingston Fire Department in 1975 where he proudly served as a lieutenant, an EMT, and as the president of the Kingston Professional Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 461. After 20 years of service, he retired from the Fire Department and pursued a second, sixteen-year-long career in property management before retiring to Florida with his wife in 2012. Chris was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son who loved to garden, golf, visit the beach, pursue home improvement projects, paint houses, and spend quality time with his family and friends. Chris was active for the entirety of his life and was loved by all who knew him for his kindness, humility, his generosity of spirit, and his courage, all of which he bravely exhibited until the very end. Chris is survived and will be forever remembered by his wife of 48 years, Ann L. Cahill (née Perry); his daughter, Tara A. Cahill; his daughter, Caitlin B. Cahill; his son, Christopher A. Cahill ,Jr., and his wife Caitlin M. Cahill; his daughter, Mollie A. Cahill and her husband Sean P. Cooney; his grandchildren, Josiah and Charlise; his mother, Maryalice Cahill; his brothers Jimmy Cahill and his wife Karen, Dennis Cahill, Kevin Cahill, Brian Cahill and his wife Debra, Terry Cahill and his wife Tammy, Pat Cahill and his wife Jill, Mike Cahill and his partner Deborah Jennings; his sisters, Donna Cahill-Castle and her husband Jim, and Elisabeth Cahill and her husband Donnie Timbrouk; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Chris was predeceased by his father, Michael F. Cahill, his father-in-law Arthur J. Perry Sr., and his mother-in-law, Dionia Bouck Perry. A memorial service to honor his life and legacy will be announced at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-a-cahill-sr