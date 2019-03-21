|
Christopher Adam Ransford GLENS FALLS- Christopher Adam Ransford, 33, of Glens Falls and a longtime Red Hook, N.Y., resident, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born on April 14, 1985, in Kingston, N.Y.; he is the son of James and Carol (Mason) Ransford of Red Hook. Chris grew up in Red Hook and was a 2004 graduate of Red Hook High School. He went on to graduate from Lyndon State College in Vermont with BA in Exercise Science. While growing up in Red Hook, Chris participated in many sports programs in both the town and school. He was very active in the Boy Scouts- becoming an Eagle Scout in 2002 and an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow. As he put on his resume, Christopher’s first “real job”, while still in high school, was as a deli clerk at Hannaford’s in Red Hook. He was promoted to Night Time Supervisor of the deli within a month. During his tenure at college, Chris served as a tour guide for prospective students, a Resident Assistant in the dorms, worked for the Intramural Director from 2004-2010, co-ran the Intramural Department from 2006-2007, and also worked as a deli clerk at local Price Chopper. His first job out of college was a salesman for Romeo Chevrolet in Kingston. He went on to work at Sleepy’s Mattress Company in the Albany and Queensbury area-where he worked as a Mattress Professional, Store Manager, and Training Showroom Manager. Chris went on to be the Store Area Manager for Mattress Firm in the Albany and Queensbury areas. Christopher was well known for his never ending “Smile” and goofy faces. He loved anything to do with sports and was a diehard NY Yankee and Dallas fan. Playing golf was one of his greatest passions. He was an avid Xbox Live player. Those who knew him, knew not to disturb him during sporting events or gaming. He was always striving to do better and help others, including participating in many charity events. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His Love for Life and Loving Personality to all, will always be remembered in our hearts and memories. In addition to his loving parents, Carol and James, he is survived by his sister, Jordyn Ransford of Leesburg, Va.; his aunts and uncles, Bill Mason, Donna (Steve) Cahenzli, Ed (Laurie) Ransford, Lori (Ron) Peets, and Joel (Marc) Ransford; his many cousins, their children whom he adored and would refer to them as Cous-nieces and nephews; along with countless extended family, colleagues, and friends. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Christ Church, Red Hook, N.Y. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Christopher’s memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105-1942, www/stjude.org/memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019