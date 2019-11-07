Home

Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0631
Reposing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home Inc
411 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Christopher Gelsleichter Obituary
WOODSTOCK- Christopher Gelsleichter, 53, of Woodstock, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.Born in Stamford, Conn.; he was a son of the late William an dHelen Kelly Gelsleichter.A lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley, Chris had multiple loving families, beyond his own, living in several Ulster/Greene ARC homes during his life. He traveled to West Germany with his family for two years, as a young man, where he was loved by everyone, while enjoying whirlpool spas and huge ball pits (Das Kugel Kasten) His love of Chinese food was only outweighed by chocolate ice cream.Chris is survived by his brother, Clyde Gelsleichter and his wife Brenda of Saugerties; a nephew, Matthew Gelsleichter and his wife Nadine; and a niece, Kristin Koegel and her husband Dan; and three great grand-nephews, Easton and Brady Koegel, and Landon Gelsleichter.Chris will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m.The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Monday at 9 a.m.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.Interment will follow in Hurley Cemetery.The family requests that memorial donations in Chris’ name be made to The Arc Mid-Hudson, 471 Albany Ave., Kingston, NY 12401.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Chris with the arrangements.Online condolences may be left for the family of Chris by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-gelsleichter
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 8, 2019
