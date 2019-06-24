Home

Christopher Genther Obituary
Christopher “Chris” Genther CENTERBURG, OHIO- Christopher “Chris” Genther, age 83, of Centerburg passed away at home Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born on Feb. 14, 1936 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Jennie (Smith) Genther. Before retiring he was the owner operator of Genther’s Painting. A true gambler at heart, he enjoyed casinos, golfing, and horse and dog races. He raised, trained, and ran Greyhound racing dogs as well as Field Trial Hounds. He was endeared to his two award winning Hounds; Billy Jack as well as his special Greyhound Golden Silence. He was a kind, caring, loving, and hard working person and possessed a heart of gold. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Virginia “Ginger”(Browning) Genther, whom he met on a beach in Ft. Meyers, Fla.; as well as daughters: Sherry Franko and Christy Baker both of N.Y., Bonnie (David) Mize of Dublin, Samson Genther of Centerburg and Tamela (Rick) Parker of Centerburg; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother Joseph. A visitation, celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 at St. Rt. 3, Sunbury, Ohio, 43074. Memorial contributions may be made to his family to assist with final expenses. Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfu neralhomes.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 25, 2019
