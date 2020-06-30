KINGSTON- Christopher Kareem Bamba, 18 years old, went to paradise unexpectedly on June 23, 2020. Aug. 27, 2001 Christopher was born into the God fearing and hard praying and loving family of Youssouf Bamba and Shenya R. Moore Bamba. Christopher and his family are originally from New York City, but moved to Kingston in 2014. “BAMBA' what everyone in his community knew him as a graduate of Kingston High School, an honor student (Class of 2019). Bamba also was on the Kingston basketball team, not only did he play for the High School, but for AA Championship final four as well. After graduating high school Bamba continued his education studies in Engineering, as well as furthering his basketball career. Bamba was known in Kingston not only for his outstanding talent, but for also being loving, caring, and as humble as he could be. So many great achievements Bamba had been a part of the Marist program TSTT (Today's Students Tomorrow's Teachers), a mentee to Rohan Johnson, as well as for Brothers of Bad. Bamba regularly volunteered at his local Boys and Girls Club. Where he was nominated as a Youth of The Year for his morals, character, and excellence in education. In Addition to his parents, he was survived by his siblings. Shianeiece UL. Imboli and husband Joshua, Damien J. Moore, Sekou Bamba, and Brian S. Moore, Jr. His paternal grandparents Lacina Bamba and Salimata Soumahro. Late grandparents Clifton L. Moore who passed 2019, and Betty Lee Robinson Moore who passed 1993. Step grandparents Kim Hamilton, Donna Coull. Nephew Majesty L. Hartley, and uncle's Brian Amin Moore Sr., Alan Chin, and Souleymane Bamba. Aunts Danetta O. Moore, and Carethia Chin. A Host of cousins Briana S. Moore, Chelsea Taylor Moore, Shakuan J. Chin, Alan-Tre’ Chin, Whalique Dc. Chin, Mark Anthony Moore, Bruce Elliott McDaniel and Gishaey Ahminee Payne,Yahaya Bamba, Mariam Bamba. Bamba had so many dreams however his legacy will never be forgotten. He may not be here physically, his spirit remains amongst us strong. He was a great kid loved by everyone in his circle or that he came in contact with. Forever we will Say Long Live Chris Bamba! Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston. Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home and at the Boys and Girls Club. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-kareem-bamba
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.