Christopher Michael Marchant
1982 - 2020
JERSEY CITY, N.J.- Christopher Michael Marchant, 37, of Jersey City, N.J., formerly of Hurley, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born May 27, 1982 in Toronto, Canada. He was a graduate of Kingston High School. Christopher worked for Jersey Tree Care in Ridgewood, N.J. He loved going to the gym to work out and riding motorcycles. He had a passion for animals and he would spend spare time volunteering at animal shelters. Christopher is survived by his fiancee, Alyssa Maiorana of New Jersey; his parents, Christine and Michael Marchant of Hurley; his sister, Amanda (Tone) Marchant of Hurley; his niece, Victoria Adams-Marchant of Hurley; his grandfather, Robert Marchant of Canada; his Goddaughter, Aria Jayde Marchant; his aunts and uncles, Wade and Kathy of Canada, Deborah Jeans of Miami, Fla.,Paul and Eva of Canada, Kelly Marchant of BC, Canada, Kelly C. Marchant of Kingston, and Jeff of Crown Point, N.Y.; his cousins, Shane, Scottie, and Michael Jeans, and Shane, Derick, Kaylea, Matt, Nicole, and Shawn Marchant; as well as many other extended family members and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the calling hours and cremation will be held privately. A public celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ulster County SPCA at www.UCSPCA.org. A tribute for Christopher can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/christopher-michael-marchant

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
May 12, 2020
I love you!!! Life is truly never gonna be the same without you. You were the best big brother! Our bond was always strong no matter what. I miss you terribly. Rest In Peace bro. ♥♥
Amanda
Sister
