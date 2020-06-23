PHOENICIA-Chrystalla Orthodoxou, of Phoenicia, N.Y., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Chrystalla was born in Trikomo, Cyprus to parents Jeronymos and Panayiota and she was one of five children. She finished public school and then received her accounting degree from the English School of Accounting. She was involved in the Cypriot Revolution against British rule, for which she later received a medal of recognition from the Cypriot government. Chrystalla moved to England, where she met and married a Greek American soldier and then relocated to the United States in 1949. In the United States, she worked at the Cypriot Consulate as an interpreter. She got her real estate license but, after the birth of her son, chose to help run her family owned restaurant business. She later continued her education, receiving a degree in Business Administration, and was employed as a manager at the Pizza Hut corporate headquarters. She was predeceased by her first husband. Chrystalla met and married Chris Raptis, with whom she moved to Phoenicia, N.Y. They owned and operated the Phoenicia Diner together for 30 years. Chrystalla was very involved with the community. She helped with the Shandaken Seniors and attended St. Francis de Sale Church regularly. She had many friends and was loved by all. She enjoyed gardening, loved flowers and was an excellent cook. Chrystalla is survived by her husband, Chris Raptis, her son, Peter Orthodoxou, her grandchildren, Christy Orthodoxou, Sophia, Elena, Juliana and Christopher Baurkot, as well as her four siblings, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass at the Saint Francis de Sales Church will be held when health conditions allow. Donations can be made to the Saint Francis de Sales Church or the Shandaken Seniors. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. Mark Wilsey is honored to serve the family. You may share a special memory with the family on Chrystal's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/chrystalla-orthodoxou
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.