Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. Miller Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence E. Miller Jr. Obituary
Clarence Edward Miller, Jr. KINGSTON- Clarence Edward Miller, Jr., 66, of Van Buren Street, Kingston, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus with his close family and especially his granddaughters by his side. Born Aug. 6, 1952 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Clarence Edward Miller, Sr., and Joan D. Shultis. For a time; Clarence worked for both the City of Kingston and County of Ulster Department of Public Works. He will be remembered as an excellent cook; who always put others before himself. Surviving is his wife, Alvina (Hasbrouck) Miller; children, Robert Michael Miller, Dominic Anthony Miller, Clarence Edward Miller, III, and his wife Charlene Carston, Antonio Francis Miller, Irving William Hasbrouck-Miller, Celeste Marie Miller, and Albert Xavier Miller. A brother, John R. Miller, and two sisters, Joan G. Miller-Bradford, and Melody Ann Arriada, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, also survive. Siblings: Frederick W. Miller, Sharon Barto, and Karen Arcieri, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jv leahyfh.com. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Thursday April 4, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Kingston Seventh Day Adventist Church, 100 Lucas Avenue. A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Download Now