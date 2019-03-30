|
Clarence Edward Miller, Jr. KINGSTON- Clarence Edward Miller, Jr., 66, of Van Buren Street, Kingston, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus with his close family and especially his granddaughters by his side. Born Aug. 6, 1952 in Kingston; he is the son of the late Clarence Edward Miller, Sr., and Joan D. Shultis. For a time; Clarence worked for both the City of Kingston and County of Ulster Department of Public Works. He will be remembered as an excellent cook; who always put others before himself. Surviving is his wife, Alvina (Hasbrouck) Miller; children, Robert Michael Miller, Dominic Anthony Miller, Clarence Edward Miller, III, and his wife Charlene Carston, Antonio Francis Miller, Irving William Hasbrouck-Miller, Celeste Marie Miller, and Albert Xavier Miller. A brother, John R. Miller, and two sisters, Joan G. Miller-Bradford, and Melody Ann Arriada, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, also survive. Siblings: Frederick W. Miller, Sharon Barto, and Karen Arcieri, died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jv leahyfh.com. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Thursday April 4, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Kingston Seventh Day Adventist Church, 100 Lucas Avenue. A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019