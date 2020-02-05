Home

Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
OLIVEBRIDGE- Clarence H. Elmendorf of Olivebridge, N.Y., passed into the presence of the Lord on Feb. 4, 2020. He was 86. His parents were Burr Elmendorf and Laura (Moe) Elmendorf of Shokan, both deceased. Sisters: Doris Davis of Kingston, Frances Elmendorf (deceased), and Beverly Elmendorf of Kingston. His Spouse of over 55 years, Alice (Davis) Elmendorf previously passed on April 30, 2010. Sons are Danny (and Deborah) West Shokan, and Terry (and Suellen) Olivebridge. Nine grandchildren: Timothy (and Abby) Elmendorf, Stephen (and Mengli) Elmendorf, Rachel (and Andrew) Scott, Nathan (and Karen) Elmendorf, Marissa Elmendorf, Ken Elmendorf (deceased), Lauren (and John) Habernig, Justin Elmendorf, and Jonathan Elmendorf, 10 great-grandchildren, and one more on the way. Clarence attended Kingston High School and would later become a skilled machinist and toolmaker. He married Alice Marie on Oct. 3, 1954, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for a small tool and die company early in his career, and later was a toolmaker for IBM until his retirement in the late 1980’s. Clarence, along with his wife Alice, was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. For many years they attended the Wesleyan Church on Acorn Hill in Olivebridge, and later the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Kingston. Clarence freely helped many people and churches with electrical wiring, plumbing, and handyman jobs. He was an avid supporter of local radio ministries, both Christian Media Associates and Redeemer Broadcasting. He also loved fishing and caught many large trout at the Rondout Reservoir. Each spring he would enjoy making maple syrup, collecting the sap by hand and boiling it down. Clarence and Alice lived in Glenford, N.Y., for many years and later would build a retirement home in Olivebridge on Acorn Hill. He lived there until his passing with his German Shepherd dog, “Jet.” In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Redeemer Broadcasting, P.O. Box 1520, Olivebridge, N.Y., 12461. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Ashokan Rural Cemetery, Mountain Rd, Shokan, N.Y. Arrangement are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clarence-h-elmendorf
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 6, 2020
