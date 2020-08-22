RALEIGH, N.C.- Clarence Lee Minor of Raleigh, N.C., was born July 1, 1931 to the late Lerline Miller and Clarence Minor. Clarence passed peacefully at home in the presence of his son, Michael and daughter-in-law Mireille in Raleigh, N.C. Clarence was raised in Lynchburg, Va., where he graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in 1948. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Virginia State College in 1952. While in college, he enlisted in ROTC, (Reserved Officer Training Corps) and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. After the Army, Clarence accepted a position as a Counselor at Wiltwyck School for Boys in Esopus, N.Y., where he met his life partner, Joyce Thomas. They were married in 1957. After his time at Wiltwyck, he started his teaching career at Highland State Training School. During this time he went back to college to acquire his Master’s degree in Education from SUNY-New Paltz. Next he became a teacher at Green Haven, Conn., where he worked until he retired in 1992. Clarence loved to bowl. He participated in many leagues in and around Kingston as well as bowling in many states tournaments. He also enjoyed working with his hands and especially enjoyed woodworking, building many things around the house. He was especially proud of the doll house he designed and built. Clarence was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; his sister, Rachel M. Ross; and his nephew, Sidney Crumwell. Clarence is survived by his son, Michael Minor (Mireille); granddaughters, Ca’lita Virgil (Alec) and Taisha Minor-Williams (Jermaine); great-grandchildren, J’yuanna Allen, Phoenix Williams and Londyn Williams; grandchildren, Kathleen Gauthier, Rachelle Gauthier and Richard Gauthier; and great-grandchildren, Nicolas Miller, Joshua Miller, Noah Miller, and Mia Henderson. Local funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday 1p.m. at Holy Cross Church Kingston. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home and church. Entombment to follow at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clarence-lee-minor