|
|
KINGSTON- Clarence R. Jansen, 94, of Wilbur Avenue died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kingston. Born Jan. 13, 1925 in Lanesville; he was a son of the late Thomas and Julia (Dunham) Jansen.The day after his 18th birthday, Clarence was drafted into the U.S. Army. His tour of duty started on July 22, 1943 after graduating from Hunter-Tannersville High School. He would be assigned to Company L 141st Regiment, 36th Division (Texas T Patch) as a replacement and was sent off to defend Italy from the Germans. He fought in battles in San Pietro, Mt. Sammucro, Mt. Lungo, Cassino, and to Velertri where he earned a Bronze Star for leading his squad to fire mortar rounds knocking out the Germans sniper and machine gun which allowed the troops to move on to Rome. After Rome and a brief rest, they moved on to the invasion of Southern France. During the battles throughout France, Clarence was wounded earning the Purple Heart Award. All total, he spent 361 days in combat and was honorably discharged on Dec. 22, 1945.Clarence was employed by Central Hudson as a gas supervisor. He was involved in Hurley politics serving as a town councilman, he coached little league baseball, girls softball, and Babe Ruth Baseball, was a member of the Hurley Lions, the Hurley Reformed Church Consistory and Hurley Post 5086 VFW. He was also a member of the Hidden Harbor Yacht Club.Surviving are his daughters, Gail Jansen and Catherine J. Stiles; his son, Craig Jansen and his wife Kathy; his grandchildren, Natalie Stiles, Jennifer Stiles and Jackson Stiles; his brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Mary Nicholas. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Clarence was predeceased by his wives, Nancy (Adams) Jansen and Faye (Mclain) Jansen; his son, Thomas Jansen; his sisters and brothers, Evelyn Manchester, John Jansen, Ruth Simpson, Jean Shultis, and Bill Jansen.Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Hurley Reformed Church. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Hurley Reformed Church, 11 Main Street,Hurley, N.Y., 12443. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clarence-r-jansen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 1, 2019