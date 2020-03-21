Home

SAUGERTIES- Claude H. Post, Sr., 97, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home on Manorville Road. Born May 13, 1922 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late Claude and Maude Schoonmaker Post. A Veteran of World War II he served in the Pacific Theatre earning the rank of sergeant. After his honorably discharge he opened the Ulster Avenue Garage in Saugerties which he owned and operated untill his retirement in 1984. Predeceased by his wife, Marie, in 2015; a daughter, Dori O’Connell; a son, David Post; two sisters, June Bielinski and Aretta Crowley; and three brothers, Esmond, Douglas, and Vernon Post. Survivors include two sons, Kenneth W. and his wife, Denise Post, Howard “Howie” and his wife, Gail Alison-Post; two daughters, Jean Marie and her husband, Bruce Fellows, Adele and her husband, Robert Zinderman; a son-in-law, Jerry O’Connell; a sister, Shirley Barkman; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His Funeral Service and Military Interment Service will be held privately at the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Animal Emergency Fund, 93 Manorville Rd., Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Claude’s Family on his Tribute Wall, www.seamonwilseyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/claude-h-post-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020
