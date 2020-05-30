TEXAS-Claudine “Dina” Adams Shaw, 52, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on May 27, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Rifton, N.Y., Dina is the daughter of ob and Margaret Adams. She cherished her childhood memories there with friends and family, comparing it to living in a Norman Rockwell painting. Dina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. There is no length too far that she wouldn’t’ go for the ones that she loved. She met her one true love, Jayson, at 19 years old and from that moment on they were inseparable. Their love is boundless and will continue beyond this life. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Dina’s outer beauty was a feature easily noticed by many, but few were lucky enough to know her soul in the same way. To know her was to love her. Although her life here on Earth was cut short, her spirit will live on through everyone she loved. She will be lovingly remembered for generations to come. Her happy place was at the beach listening to the waves crash; her family likes to think that is where she is spending her time now. She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of over 30 years, Jayson Shaw; children, Shelley Bell and husband Justin of Bridge City and Jake Shaw and wife Rayna of San Antonio; grandchildren, Jacie Bell, Eli Bell, Elizabeth Bell and Jaxson Shaw; Father Bob Adams and wife Pat of Bluffton, S.C.; brother Rob Adams and wife Mary of Marietta, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifelong best friend, Michelle King of Canton, Georgia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/claudine-dina-adams-shaw
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.