Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Barringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Barringer


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Barringer Obituary
WALDEN- Clifford Barringer of Walden, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Middletown. He was 78.The son of the late Otis and Wilma Barringer, he was born Feb. 5, 1941 in Samsonville, N.YHe served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era and worked as a maintenance worker for Port Authority of NY & NJ in Jersey City.He was the widower of Lois Barringer.Cliff was a member of the NRA. He loved hunting and fishing in the mountains where he grew up.Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Root and husband Michael of Salsbury, N.C.; son, Ken Barringer and wife Jaymee of Wallkill,; seven grandchildren: Daemon, Michael, Madison, Alivia, Kevin, Ava Rose, Lukas; siblings, Ross Barringer (86), Grace Barringer Hutchinson (96), and Alice Barringer Hutchinson (82); and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his and his wife's dog Abby, whom he always had a special love for. He was predeceased by brothers, Jerald Barringer, Dave Barringer, Dutch Barringer, and Clayton Barringer, and by sisters, Vera Barringer Chrispell, Hazel Barringer Haver, Jeraldean Barringer Roy, and Joyce Barringer Quick. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, N.Y.Funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James O'Connell will officiate.Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Court, Wexford, Pa., 15090, www.conquerchiari.org/donate.Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/clifford-barringer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now