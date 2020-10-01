1/
Clifford E. Ellsworth
HURLEY- Clifford "Kip" E. Ellsworth, 78 of Hurley died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with his family by his side. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Kip is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol E. (Kallert) Ellsworth; his sons, John C. Ellsworth and his wife Sherry, and Mark D. Ellsworth; grandchildren, Amanda Ellsworth, John C. Ellsworth Jr. "J.C.", Nicole Ellsworth, and twins Jenna and Jason Ellsworth; and his sisters, Elsa Mosher and Arlene Ballard and her husband Richard.

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
OCT
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
