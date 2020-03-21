|
SAUGERTIES- Clifford W. Snyder, 94, a long time Saugerties native, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Clifford was born on March 26, 1925 in High Woods, N.Y., to Nita and Lewis Snyder. A 1943 graduate of Saugerties High he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with distinction during World War II with the 83rd Infantry Division. For their efforts in the Battle of the Bulge, his unit was awarded a Unit Citation. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, the European-African Middle Eastern Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal. He was honorably discharged in June of 1946 with the rank of Sergeant. Cliff met his future bride, Florence Parr, in Fish Creek where her parents had a summer home. They were married in Jackson Heights, N.Y., in 1950 and eventually settled in his hometown--Saugerties. They were married 69 years. He is the stepson of Irving Gardner, much loved father of Jeanne Murphy of Burnt Hills and Clifford (Colleen) Snyder of Cape Cod, Mass; and the admired and respected grandfather of Brendan and Colin Murphy and brother-in-law of Eleanor “Pidge” Snyder. Cliff was predeceased by his brothers LeRoy and Edward Snyder. A devoted IBM employee Clifford started with the company as a typewriter repairperson and ended a long and rewarding career as a manger in IBM Kingston in 1987. Always active in politics he was elected to the Ulster County Legislature in 1968 representing Saugerties for 10 years. Served as Chairman of the Sheriff’s Committee and as a member of the Finance and Treasurer’s Committees, including a term as Majority Leader in 1972. In 1981 Cliff was again elected to the Legislature and remained there until finally retiring from the political scene in 1985. For several years Cliff was a member of the Boy Scout Advisory Board and served for 15 years with the Mid-Hudson . A lifetime member of the High Woods Reformed Church, he served as Deacon from 1985-1988. He was inducted into the Saugerties Sports Hall of Fame. Cliff managed the Masons in the Saugerties Babe Ruth League, winning two league championships. Cliff was also a member of the American Legion Post #72,the VFW, the Ulster Lodge #193 F&AM (a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason who also was awarded the John Homa Award for his military service), Saugerties Kiwanis, the Glasco F.D., Rip Van Winkle Country Club, and the Wittenberg Sportsman Club. With the support of his wife, family, and many friends he was able to enjoy a remarkable life. Cliff’s family was always his first joy, followed by his participation in activities of the 83rd Infantry Division Association (Board Member), rooting for his revered NY sports teams (Yankees, Giants and Rangers) and last but not least, his love for the great outdoors—deer hunting and trout fishing. Forever thanks to Dr. Eugene Heslin, the Bridge Street Practice and staff for their unending help in trying times. Extremely grateful to our new friends and the staff of the Beverwyck, for the many kindnesses they have extended us. There will be a private interment with military services conducted by American Legion Post #72 at St. Mary's Cemetery. A Church Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, Md., 20852 https://fisherhouse.org/, , Corporate Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc, Glasco Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, 139 Liberty Street Ext., Glasco, N.Y., 12432. Arrangements under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and condolences may be shared on Cliff’s Tribute Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/clifford-w-snyder
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020